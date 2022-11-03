OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology announced today that OneMind Technologies, SL and its Hypervisor software was listed as one of the top companies in the growing Flight and Situational Awareness Market by Maia Reserch. Maia Research is one of the world's leading international market consulting companies and provides strategic management consulting, market surveys and investment services to the global top 1,000 companies.

"We are extremely proud that the market is taking notice of just how powerful and innovative our Hypervisor software is," said Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies. "The Maia Research Report on the Flight Situational Awareness Market forecasts the market doubling from $900 million in 2021 to $1.8 billion by 2028. Our Hypervisor software is cited as one of the top products in the market along with offerings from Collins Aerospace (NYSE: RTX), L3 Harris (NYSE: LHX), Amadeus (OTC:AMADY), Saab AB (OTC: SAABY) and ESRI," said Eyme.

"What sets the OneMind Technologies Hypervisor apart from the companies listed above is that our product can ingest data in any format which enhances our ability to quickly implement solutions. The vast majority of the solutions on the market today require the user to be bound to one company's products and data sets which creates "islands of automation" and neuters prior technology investments and handcuffs the users ability to take advantage of best in class technology products. I believe that in doing their due diligence for this report Maia Research became aware of the power of our product from some of our major Hypervisor wins in other markets. While we are an emerging growth company we intend to vigorously compete in this market through our existing technology partnerships and are also in partnership discussions with one of the companies listed in the report, " continued Eyme.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

