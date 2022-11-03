VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Quartz Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:QZM, OTC PINK:QZMRF) announces that further to its news release of October 24, 2022 and subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval, the Company has completed a private placement for proceeds of $550,000.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring on February 27, 2023, pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The proceeds will be used for permitting and exploration project costs and general working capital.

