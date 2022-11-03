Propel Holdings Inc. (“Propel”) (TSX: PRL), an innovative fintech company dedicated to credit inclusion, announced today that it will be reporting financial results for the period ending September 30, 2022 (“Q3 2022”) prior to market open on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Propel will be hosting a conference call and webcast with a presentation by Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheldon Saidakovsky, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference details are as follows: Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Toll-free dial-in: 1-888-886-7786 International dial-in: 1-416-764-8659 Conference ID: 15640463 Webcast: Click+here Replay: 877-674-7070 or 416-764-8692 (PIN: 640463)

About Propel

Propel is an innovative, online financial technology (“fintech”) company, committed to credit inclusion by providing and facilitating fair, fast and transparent access to credit with exceptional service using its proprietary online lending platform. Through its operating brands, MoneyKey and CreditFresh, Propel is focused on providing access to credit to underserved consumers who struggle to access credit from mainstream credit providers. Propel’s revenue growth and profitability have accelerated significantly over the past two years as Propel has been able to facilitate access to credit for an increasing number of consumers, helping them move forward in their credit journeys.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005169/en/