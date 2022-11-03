PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced the Pennsylvania launch of “H” by Ricky Williams, the former NFL player’s medical marijuana brand. The purpose-driven brand will be distributed to dispensaries throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for medical marijuana patients through TILT subsidiary Standard Farms.



Motivated by his own personal journey with medical marijuana and healing, Williams’ brand, more widely known as Highsman, launched in November 2021 to inspire greatness and promote wellness in athletes and sports fans. The brand is now available in five states with Pennsylvania marking its second state launch in partnership with TILT. The initial product collection offering includes flower 8ths in:

Pregame, energizing and attention-grabbing sativas;

Halftime, balanced and restorative hybrids; and

Postgame, restful and recovery-focused indicas.



“This brand line, more specifically marijuana, has profoundly and positively impacted my life,” said Ricky Williams, founder of “H” by Ricky Williams. “I introduced these products to break through the stigma of marijuana and improve access to those seeking to be the best versions of themselves. Thanks to our partnership with TILT, we can introduce even more patients to the benefits and healing properties of medical marijuana through our brand.”

“TILT’s differentiated brand-partner model allows us to collaborate with some of the most innovative and impactful brands in the U.S. and introduce them to new markets,” said Gary Santo, Chief Executive Officer of TILT. “I am proud to be working with Ricky to bring this authentic brand to patients in Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania patients can find “H” by Ricky Williams branded products throughout the state via the TILT wholesale channel. Dispensaries in Pennsylvania that are interested in “H” by Ricky Williams or other TILT brand partner portfolio products from 1906, Airo, or Old Pal, should contact our wholesale team at [email protected] to order or save a spot on our Launch List.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc . in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

About “H” by Ricky Williams

“H” by Ricky Williams, known nationally as Highsman, is the cannabis lifestyle brand created by Ricky Williams, entrepreneur, thought leader and one of the most electric NFL running backs of the century, to empower professional and everyday athletes and sports enthusiasts alike. “H” by Ricky Williams offers premium quality cannabis and a collection of apparel and accessories designed to complement an elevated lifestyle on and off the field. For more information, please visit www.highsman.com.

