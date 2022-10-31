5th Annual Neuropsychiatric & Psychedelics Drug Development Summit in Boston, MA on October 31st

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) ( MSSTF) (“Mindset” or the “Company”), a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced upcoming poster presentations related to its second-generation psilocybin-like lead drug candidate, MSP-1014 at two upcoming scientific conferences.

The poster presentations compare a novel prodrug of psilocin, MSP-1014, to psilocybin in preclinical studies evaluating safety, behavioral and pharmacokinetics properties of both psilocin prodrugs. In addition, collaborative work will be presented on benchmarking psilocybin in various animal models.

5th Annual Neuropsychiatric & Psychedelics Drug Development Summit

Location: Boston, MA

Titles: “The Preclinical Safety, Behavioral and Pharmacokinetics Properties of a Novel Prodrug of Psilocin, MSP-1014”; “Evaluation of the Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Pharmacodynamics (PD) Properties of Psilocybin in Rodents”; and “Differential Effects of Psilocybin Across Two Pre-Clinical Assays in the Rat.”

Date/Time: Monday, October 31, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Presenter: Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer, Director of Mindset Pharma

Neuroscience 2022 by the Society of Neuroscience

Location: San Diego, CA

Title: “The Preclinical Safety, Behavioural and Pharmacokinetics Properties of MSP-1014, a Novel Prodrug of Psilocin”

Date/Time: Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. PT

Presenter: Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer, Director of Mindset Pharma

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has a co-development agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceuticals family of companies, for its short-duration compounds, Mindset Families 2 & 4.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 212-896-1267

​​

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 949-606-6585

Company Contact:

James Lanthier, CEO

Email: [email protected]



Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate Development

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 416-479-4094

