Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 27, 2022

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) announces that its board of directors has approved a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. This is payable on November 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2022.

To view this release online and get more information about Ardagh Metal Packaging please visit: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,800 employees and had sales of $4.1 billion in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

