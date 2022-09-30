PR Newswire

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHS), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022, prior to U.S. markets open on November 2, 2022.

First High-School Education Group's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM November 2, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using below numbers.

International 1-412-317-6061 United States 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong 800-963976 Mainland China 4001-206115 Passcode 8168551

A telephone replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 9, 2022.

International 1-412-317-0088 United States 1-877-344-7529 Replay Access Code 8804664

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at https://ir.diyi.top/.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group is an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China, with the focuses on a comprehensive education management integrating education information consulting, education research project development, education talent management, education technology management, education service management, and general vocational integration development services. For more information, please visit https://ir.diyi.top/.

