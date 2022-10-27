PR Newswire

Invests $31.3 Million in MetalForming, LLC

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment in MetalForming, LLC ("MetalForming" or the "Company") to facilitate the recapitalization of the Company. MetalForming is the largest distributor of metal folding machines in the world, and the largest supplier of high-end architectural sheet metal machines in North America. MetalForming is the exclusive distributor of sophisticated European sheet metal forming, cutting, bending, and coil handling machines to the North American market. Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with a private investment group that invests in middle-market manufacturing, service and distribution businesses, MetalForming's management team and MetalForming's founder and existing owner to facilitate the transaction and provide growth capital, with Main Street funding $31.3 million in a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment. In addition, Main Street and its co-investor also provided MetalForming with a revolving line of credit to support the Company's future growth initiatives and working capital needs.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, MetalForming is the exclusive North American provider of a wide array of high-quality sheet metal processing machines produced by European OEMs. In addition to its diverse machine portfolio, MetalForming distinguishes itself by offering comprehensive support to customers, including expert installation services, maintenance and repair services and parts support.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

