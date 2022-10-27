Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

Raytheon Technologies CFO to present at Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill will speak at Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact
C: 202.384.2474

Investor Contact
C: 781.522.5123

favicon.png?sn=NE15668&sd=2022-10-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-cfo-to-present-at-bairds-2022-global-industrial-conference-301660720.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

