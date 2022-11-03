D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only company building both annealing and gate-based quantum computers, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 before market open. The press release will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website:+https%3A%2F%2Fir.dwavesys.com%2F.

In conjunction with this announcement, D-Wave will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. The live dial-in number is 1-877-300-8521 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (international), conference ID code 10171956. Participating in the call will be Chief Executive Officer Dr. Alan Baratz and Chief Financial Officer John M. Markovich. A live webcast and subsequent replay of the call will also be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.dwavesys.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. D-Wave’s headquarters are based in Palo Alto, Calif. with Canadian operations and the Quantum Engineering Center of Excellence based near Vancouver, Canada.

