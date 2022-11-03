75 Years Later, Iconic Location Debuts Refreshed Look

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Dog on a Stick, the all-American, beach born brand, announces the reopening of its original Muscle Beach location in Santa Monica, CA. For the last several months, the famous landmark underwent renovations to carry the iconic location forward for the next 75 years. Rather than squeeze out a celebration before year-end, Hot Dog on a Stick Muscle Beach will host a sweet grand opening party in April of 2023, the anniversary month of the brand.

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors again to our loyal fans,” said Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Hot Dog on a Stick Muscle Beach put us on the map and was key in defining our overall brand experience, which has made us so special for all these years. While guests will take notice of our new look; we worked diligently to ensure the location didn’t lose its nostalgia.”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in sunny Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially, a food stand, the brand known for its trademark colors of red, white, and blue, with a splash of lemonade, has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with over 50 locations throughout the U.S. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products.

For more information or to find a Hot Dog on a Stick near you, please visit www.hotdogonastick.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has over 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hotdogonastick.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

[email protected]

860-212-6509