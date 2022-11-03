Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Savant+Systems (“Savant”), a global leader in smart home and residential automation, transitioned all its existing Semtech-driven 4K video-over-IP products to the latest generation BlueRiver® ASIC solution. As a result of this implementation, Savant's video-over-IP products provide 4K/60 4:4:4 or HDR video over standard IP networks with sub-millisecond latency and are able to be powered by 10Gbps Power over Ethernet (PoE) network switches.

Sales of high-end residential properties and single family homes continue+to+increase in North America, signaling a growing demand for professional audio/video (Pro AV) technology to enhance the in-home AV experience. Moving toward 10Gbps PoE network switches allows for higher bandwidth support, making it ideal for streaming high-quality video over the network. Versions of the Savant video-over-IP product built on the latest BlueRiver ASIC are capable of custom scaling, letting each display receive a signal optimized to its native resolution. Additional features allow the video-over-IP product to stream multiple uncompressed 4K sources to a display in a tiled fashion, allowing viewers to see these various sources simultaneously. Another product capability includes fast switching between sources with zero blanking or no wait between source selections.

Semtech’s BlueRiver ASIC enables the Savant 4K video-over-IP products to leverage the convenience of a standard 10Gbps PoE network switch, enabling high-bandwidth Ethernet connectivity throughout a project. Through upgrading its new system's audio and video products with the BlueRiver ASIC, Savant continues to highlight the value of Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™), the only technology that can combine all the capabilities needed for an AV distribution or processing application environment onto a single chip with a software defined Application Programming Interface (API).

“Moving our line to Semtech’s BlueRiver ASIC chip solution provides our integration channel the flexibility to install our products in places that may not have been possible before,” said Steve Silberman, director of product marketing, Savant. “BlueRiver is a key reason why Savant can deliver the highest performance, lowest compression, video-over-IP solution available today.”

“The BlueRiver ASIC is designed to help bring innovative Pro AV products to market in an efficient and cost-effective manner without compromising on quality,” said Melissa Nolet, director of product management, Pro AV, for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Savant’s new line of video-over-IP solutions, upgraded with Semtech’s BlueRiver ASIC, is a testament to BlueRiver’s value to the high-end residential video market.”

