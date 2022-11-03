Data showcased novel compound with potential for improved anti-cancer activity over other molecular glues



Salarius plans to release additional preclinical results at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting later this year

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using protein inhibition and protein degradation to develop cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options, today announced favorable preclinical data that support continued development of the company’s Targeted Protein Degrader (TPD), SP-3164. The data were presented on October 26 at the 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Conference by Daniela Santiesteban, Ph.D., Salarius’ director of targeted protein degradation development, in a presentation titled “Development of SP-3164, a Cereblon-Binding Molecular Glue.” The presentation is available for viewing on the company’s website here.

Dr. Santiesteban’s presentation included an overview of SP-3164 development and the therapeutic benefits of a stereoselective molecular glue. SP-3164 was developed to be the deuterium-stabilized, active S-enantiomer, or the preferred enantiomer, of avadomide or CC-122. Avadomide is a widely studied molecular glue with demonstrated clinical activity and established safety data. In in vitro studies, SP-3164 has shown potent cereblon binding, efficient degradation of neosubstrates and induction of cell death in both lymphoma and multiple myeloma cells. In in vivo studies, SP-3164 has shown minimal to no interconversion of the preferred S-enantiomer into the unwanted R-enantiomer, indicating successful stabilization.

In addition, SP-3164 showed significant tumor growth inhibition in in vivo studies including statistically significant improvement over the approved immunomodulatory drugs lenalidomide (Revlimid®) and pomalidomide (Pomalyst®) in a multiple myeloma NCI-H929 mouse model. Dr. Santiesteban concluded that by eliminating the unwanted R-enantiomer, SP-3164 may lead to improved activity and safety, as demonstrated by deuterated R-enantiomer’s lack of anticancer activity and its potential role in supporting tumor growth.

“We are delighted by the reception Dr. Santiesteban’s presentation received,” said David Arthur, chief executive officer of Salarius. “These initial data explain why we believe SP-3164 is so exciting, with the potential to make a positive difference in the treatment of hematologic cancers. Our near-term plans for SP-3164 include research in multiple blood cancers, additional pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic work to better understand potential clinical dosing advantages and additional studies to explore immuno-oncology effects and potential combinations for SP-3164.

“We are looking forward to providing additional preclinical information at the upcoming American Society of Hematology annual meeting later this year, completing our Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, submitting the SP-3164 IND to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2023 and beginning clinical trials shortly thereafter,” Mr. Arthur added.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with cancer in need of new treatment options. Salarius' product portfolio includes seclidemstat, the company's lead candidate, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader.

This announcement and the referenced presentation contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

