Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) today announced that the company will release its third quarter results after the market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-344-3030 or for international callers, 1-646-307-1984. The passcode for the live call is 8853057. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030, or for international callers, 1-647-362-9199. The passcode for the replay is 8853057. The replay will be available until November 17, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Agiliti Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.agilitihealth.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time following the call.

