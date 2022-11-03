NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, is pleased to announce that it has added audio ads to extend its digital ads portfolio. MOBQ now supports cross channel advertising on Mobile, Desktop and CTV with Display, Video and Audio ad formats.



Mobiquity is making audio ads available to all advertisers, giving its partners more ways to reach music and podcast listeners on Spotify, Tunein, Zenoradio, Audionowdigital, radioplayer and more. Mobiquity’s Programmatic audio advertising delivers ad campaigns to audiences by inserting ads played during the delivery of digital audio content. Listeners could hear ads before the content (pre-rolls) in the middle of the content (mid-rolls) or at the end (post-rolls).

The process is fully automated, making it a quick and easy way for advertisers to reach people listening to podcasts, streamed music or digital radio.

eMarketer estimates that digital audio accounted for 11% of total media time per day for adults in the United States last year and expect that it will grow to greater than 12% in 2022.

Additionally, 2022 is expected to be the first-year digital audio surpasses traditional radio for time consumption by U.S. audiences.



It is not just the time they are spending that is significant. It is also the massive size of the audience, with 62% of the U.S. population aged twelve and up, representing about 176 million people, is listening to audio online weekly.



Marketers are paying attention. Digital audio ad spending is forecasted to reach $6 billion in the US for 2023, up 20% from 2020.



This method of advertising has become essential for companies and brands to boost engagement, improve targeting and adapt their campaigns based on accurate data.



Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, said, "Our goal has always been to provide the best value to our partners. Audio ads will get them higher engagement with their audience, contextually relevant ads based on what their potential users listen to and very limited ad blocking.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 646-736-1900