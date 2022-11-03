Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (“Ignyte”) (NASDAQ: IGNY), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Ignyte’s stockholders have approved its proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Peak Bio Co., Ltd. (“Peak Bio”) at a Special Meeting of its stockholders held on October 25, 2022 (the “Special Meeting”). The Special Meeting to be held on October 31, 2022 has been canceled.

Approximately 75% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting, representing approximately 75% of Ignyte’s outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Special Meeting, were cast in favor of the proposal to approve the Business Combination with Peak Bio. The formal results of the Special Meeting will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Ignyte with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About Ignyte Acquisition Corp.

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or “SPAC,” formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ignyte is led by Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, David Rosenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer, David J. Strupp, Jr., and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Kaplan.

About Peak Bio Co., Ltd.

Peak Bio Co., Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics addressing significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology and inflammation. Peak Bio’s management team has a combined 50 years of industry experience in the areas of small molecules, antibodies, and antibody-drug-conjugates (ADC), forging successful companies that create best-in-class therapeutics.

Peak Bio’s lead product candidate, PHP-303, is a small molecule currently awaiting Phase II dose clinical study in the orphan disease Alpha1 anti-trypsin deficiency (AATD), with interim safety results expected by the end of 2023. Peak Bio has been successful at safely delivering a higher dose of PHP-303 in patients after single-ascending dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD) Phase I trials demonstrating dose-dependent pharmacokinetics and achieving preclinical recommended Phase II dose (RP2D).

