Netcapital+Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced its participation in the second annual Equity+Crowdfunding+Week+Conference, a three-day event showcasing the most innovative companies raising capital in the private markets. Netcapital Funding Portal CEO Jason Frishman has been nominated as Industry Leader of the Year in the inaugural Equity+Crowdfunding+Awards.

Taking place November 9-11, 2022 at Wisdome Immersive Art Park in Los Angeles, Equity Crowdfunding Week (ECW) is designed to increase investment opportunities for issuers, inform startups looking to learn more about launching an equity crowdfunding campaign, and explore the future of retail investment through Regulation+Crowdfunding.

Mr. Frishman will speak as a panelist on the topic of “Equity Crowdfunding: Where We Are and Where We’re Going,” the first session immediately following the keynote address at 11:45 a.m. PT on Wednesday, November 9th. On the same day at 5:45 p.m. PT, Eric Cox, Head of Growth for Netcapital Funding Portal, will join a panel discussing “Democratizing Access: The Future of Minority Investments.” “As founder of Netcapital Funding Portal, I am honored to be recognized as a leader in the transformative growth and influence of the equity crowdfunding industry,” said Jason Frishman. “Netcapital is proud to join many of the leading companies, founders, and investors in this industry at one of its most impactful and definitive summits.”

Winners of the Equity Crowdfunding Awards will be announced on November 10th in a live ceremony. At that event, ECW host StartupStarter will present Barack Obama with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his role in making equity crowdfunding possible through Title+III+of+the+JOBS+Act.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital+Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital+Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital+funding+portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

