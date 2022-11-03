Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, today announced that Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Frederick Bohley will present at Robert W. Baird & Co.’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 2:20 p.m. CST.

This will be the 52nd annual Industrial Conference presented by Baird, as a premiere invite-only forum to connect more than 250 leading public and private company executives representing moderate-large companies.

The presentation webcast will be available on Allison Transmission’s Investor Relations webpage – ir.allisontransmission.com for 90 days following the event.

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

