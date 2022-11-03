%3Cb%3EAirgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 10th, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Dial-In: (877) 407-2988 or +1 (201) 389-0923

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.

For webcast access, please follow the below web address below to register for the conference call.

Registration: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=zDU7hjkG

A replay of the webcast will be available via the registration link after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day until November 11, 2023.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, across the globe. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain’s expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplifying the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we’re equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

