Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Logan, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Schopfer, will present at the 2022 Baird Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation will begin at 11:50 AM ET on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The presentation will be webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Fir.mirion.com%2Fnews-events where a link will be displayed under the "Events and Presentations” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location within twelve hours of the conclusion of the event and will be hosted on our website for a minimum of two weeks.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,800 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005112/en/