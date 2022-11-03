P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, announces receipt of an October 24, 2022 letter (the “Compliance Letter”) from the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the “Panel”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company’s filing delinquency has been cured and that the Company is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards. As a result, the hearing before the Panel, previously scheduled for November 3, 2022, had been determined to be moot and was canceled, and the Company’s securities will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.

The Compliance Letter follows the Company’s filing on October 21, 2022 of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Report for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, which made the Company current in its filing obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3+Health+Partners+Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,600 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of more than 100,000 patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on %40p3healthpartners and Facebook.com%2Fp3healthpartners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibly," "potential," "predict," "probably," "pro-forma," "project," "seek," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s continued listing on Nasdaq, which reflect the Company’s expectations based upon currently available information and data.

Because such statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected or estimated and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that the Company is unable to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements in the future and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 31, 2022 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005251/en/