UnitedHealthcare today announced its 2023 Individual and Family Plans in the Health Insurance Marketplace, which will feature affordable coverage, a wide range of benefits, and a simple service experience in 22 states. Consumers can enroll by visiting www.uhcexchange.com during the open enrollment period, which runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023ii.

States in which people may be able to access these plans in 2023 include: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washingtoniii.

Individual and Family Plans play an important role in helping expand coverage by providing affordable benefits, with many people qualifying for plans as low as $0 per month depending on their income.

“Everyone should have access to quality affordable health care coverage, particularly now as many Americans are working hard to keep their costs down,” said Marcus Robinson, senior vice president, UnitedHealthcare Individual and Family Plans. “With extended eligibility and subsidies, we have created even more options for the 2023 Health Insurance Marketplace that meet the diverse needs of our members and help people make the best choice for themselves and their families.”

Affordable Plans With a Wide Range of Benefits

Highlights of 2023 UnitedHealthcare Individual and Family plans includei:

$0 unlimited primary care.

$0 unlimited virtual urgent care.

Prescriptions as low as $3 at Optum Rx Home Delivery.

Prescriptions as low as $3 at Walgreens and 20% off Walgreens branded health and wellness products.

Dental and vision coverage.

An opportunity to earn a $100 gift card.

Complimentary access to digital fitness classes.

Deductibles as low as $0.

Health savings account options.

In addition to its robust benefit offering, UnitedHealthcare has created a seamless experience for those who enroll, with multiple platforms available to ensure easy and convenient access to information regarding plans, specific benefits, claims, how to find the best health care provider, and more. This includes a personalized member website, myuhc.com, available in English and Spanish, which has a live chat embedded to allow real-time assistance. Additionally, the member services call center is available 24/7 in multiple languages.

Shoppers can visit www.uhcexchange.com (also available in Spanish: www.uhcexchange.com%2Fes) or call 1-877-649-9797 to enroll or change plans from Nov. 1, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023ii.

In 2021, UnitedHealthcare offered Individual and Family Plans in 11 states: Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington. In 2022, the company expanded its footprint to seven more states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Texas. For 2023, UnitedHealthcare will bring its plans to 22 states in total with the addition of Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Ohio.iii

For more information, visit www.uhcexchange.com.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 7,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

i The benefits described may not be offered in all plans or in all states. Some plans may require copayments, deductibles and/or coinsurance for these benefits. The policy has exclusions, limitations, reduction of benefits, and terms under which the policy may be continued in force or discontinued. For costs and complete details of the coverage, review the plan coverage documents or contact UnitedHealthcare.

ii Open enrollment dates may vary by state.

iii Subject to regulatory approval.

