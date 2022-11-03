Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in The+Aragon+Research+Globe%26trade%3B+for+Unified+Communications+and+Collaboration+UC%26amp%3BC%2C+2022. The evaluation was based on completeness of strategy and performance. Avaya’s all-in-one solution for seamless communications and integration with other business apps enables businesses to take customer and employee experiences to a new level.

The report1, authored by Aragon Research lead analyst Jim Lundy, clearly lays out the reasons for the growing demand for UC&C: “Communication and collaboration platforms have continued to evolve in the post-COVID era. Video conferencing continues to be one of the most sought-after capabilities for business teams. Team collaboration is also poised to overtake e-mail as more and more enterprises realize that real-time messaging for remote workers is a winner. The key for enterprises is the need for an integrated UC&C stack that can work with and integrate with other enterprise applications.”

We believe Avaya’s ability to deliver cloud, on-premises, and hybrid cloud offerings, enterprises have significant choices to meet their needs:

Avaya’s contact center offering, Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, is now being offered in conjunction with Microsoft. In May 2022, Avaya announced that OneCloud will run on Microsoft Azure and integrate with Microsoft’s Nuance AI capabilities. Smoother, Immersive Video Experience. Avaya continues to enhance its Avaya Spaces offering with a partnership with NVIDIA that features innovative, AI-powered video capabilities for both low bandwidth and high-quality, more engaging meetings. Avaya is first to market with these upgraded capabilities and offers a smoother, immersive video experience that is noticeable to users.

According to Lundy, “The hybrid work era we are in now means that communications and collaboration capabilities are more vital than ever. While video and chat continue to challenge voice and email for the most used modality, the key focus needs to be on the ability to offer multiple communication capabilities and not force users to switch apps constantly. Enterprises should look to standardize around 1-2 key UC&C providers to ensure both redundancy and global availability.”

“Today, organizations want to address customer and employee needs by offering advanced features and capabilities without causing the disruption through ripping and replacing in order to safeguard the stability of their operations,” said Todd Zerbe, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Avaya. “Through Avaya’s innovation model, we can meet customers where they are now in their deployments with cloud, on-premises, and hybrid offerings that fit their specific needs.”

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research’s evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research examined 15 major providers in a market that focuses on all forms of collaboration and communication based on its three dimensions that enable comparative evaluation of the participants in a given market. “Leaders” are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and effectively perform against those strategies.

