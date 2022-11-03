National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”) will report its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants interested in accessing the live call can click+here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and passcode. A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com%2Finvestors, where presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the broadcast on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is the second largest optical retail company in the United States (by sales) with more than 1,300 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses, Eyeglass+World, Vision+Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred+Meyer+stores and on select military+bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

