BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. ( FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today a presentation on the design of pheEDIT, a Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation study evaluating one-time gene editing candidate HMI-103 in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU). The presentation included preclinical data demonstrating efficacy in a PKU murine model and precision of editing in a humanized murine model. During the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting, the Company also presented data that demonstrated single-molecule, modified base sequencing can aid in the characterization, design and optimization of AAV vectors.

“The pheEDIT dose-escalation clinical trial is the first gene editing study for PKU, and investigational HMI-103 has the potential to treat adult and pediatric PKU with its unique dual mechanism of action designed to integrate the PAH gene and liver-specific promoter into the genome and to maximize PAH expression in all transduced liver cells,” said Albert Seymour, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Homology Medicines. “The program’s preclinical data showed long-term Phe normalization in the PKU model following a single I.V. administration, and a genome-wide integration assay demonstrated the precision of homologous recombination with no off-target integration in a humanized liver model. Together, these data supported the initiation of pheEDIT and highlight our commitment to leading the field with an unbiased approach to evaluating on-and off-target integrations.”

The poster presentation titled, “A Phase 1, Open-Label, Dose-Escalation Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of HMI-103, a One-Time Gene-Editing Vector in Adult Participants with Classical PKU Due to PAH Deficiency,” outlined the design of the pheEDIT trial, which is:

A Phase 1, open label, sequential dose-escalation trial evaluating safety and efficacy of a single I.V. administration of HMI-103, including tolerability and Phe levels;

Designed to enroll three dose cohorts with up to three patients with uncontrolled PKU in each cohort; and

Incorporating a steroid-sparing prophylactic immunosuppression regimen, including a T-cell inhibitor, to temporarily dampen potential immune response to the capsid.



A second presentation titled, “Single-Molecule, Modified Base Sequencing to Identify Frequency and Cause of rAAV Vector Breakpoints,” demonstrated that use of next-generation sequencing can lead to improved vector design by identifying the locations and frequency of potential breakpoints that can be addressed by optimizing the vectors.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by addressing the underlying cause of the disease. The Company’s clinical programs include HMI-103, a gene editing candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU); HMI-203, an investigational gene therapy for Hunter syndrome; and HMI-102, an investigational gene therapy for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU). Additional programs focus on metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other diseases. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus (AAVHSCs) vectors to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality, as well as to deliver one-time gene therapy to produce antibodies throughout the body through the GTx-mAb platform. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a focus on rare diseases. Homology believes its initial clinical data and compelling preclinical data, scientific and product development expertise and broad intellectual property position the Company as a leader in genetic medicines. For more information, visit www.homologymedicines.com.

