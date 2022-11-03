Outset+Medical%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company reducing the cost and complexity of dialysis with its Tablo® Hemodialysis System, announces the release of eight new groundbreaking abstracts on home dialysis innovation and other important kidney care research.

The research will be presented at the American+Society+of+Nephrology%26rsquo%3Bs+%28ASN%29+Kidney+Week+2022 in Orlando, FL, which runs from November 3-6. More than 10,000 kidney professionals from around the world convene at this event to learn the latest scientific and medical advances and discuss kidney care innovations with leading experts in the field.

“The research shows that Tablo is easy to use for patients and healthcare professionals with 100 percent of both groups reporting they can use it safely and effectively,” said Michael Aragon, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Outset Medical. “Our latest research looks at the human factor and how Outset’s kidney innovation can help patients from all backgrounds live their best lives while also considering how to help providers save costs and improve efficiencies.”

Key research findings highlight patient, healthcare professional and supply chain data points.

Abstracts focused on home include:

Human Factors Validation of the Tablo Hemodialysis System in Home Patients – Results from the largest human factors study ever performed on a hemodialysis device, based on the number of tested tasks, demonstrated that patients and care partners can easily and quickly learn to use Tablo. Among patients and their care partners in the study, the observed use error rate was just 0.9% on more than 5,400 tasks tested.

– Results from the largest human factors study ever performed on a hemodialysis device, based on the number of tested tasks, demonstrated that patients and care partners can easily and quickly learn to use Tablo. Among patients and their care partners in the study, the observed use error rate was just 0.9% on more than 5,400 tasks tested. Simulating Strategies to Launch a Home Therapies Program in a Conventional Hemodialysis Facility – Home dialysis retention of both incident and prevalent patients, as seen with the Tablo system, can accelerate home growth and revenue.

– Home dialysis retention of both incident and prevalent patients, as seen with the Tablo system, can accelerate home growth and revenue. The Tablo Hemodialysis System at Home: Comparing Real World to the IDE Trial – Observed real-world evidence is similar to the results of the home IDE study: with high treatment adherence, 100% patient retention and achievement of adequacy goals using more flexible dialysis schedules.

– Observed real-world evidence is similar to the results of the home IDE study: with high treatment adherence, 100% patient retention and achievement of adequacy goals using more flexible dialysis schedules. Initial Experience with Home Hemodialysis Using the Tablo Hemodialysis System – A diverse group of patients at Satellite Healthcare were trained to use Tablo at home in 11 sessions or less. Treatment adherence exceeded 85% and patients experienced low rates of attrition.

– A diverse group of patients at Satellite Healthcare were trained to use Tablo at home in 11 sessions or less. Treatment adherence exceeded 85% and patients experienced low rates of attrition. Clinician and Patient Support through Supply Chain Innovation during the COVID-19 Pandemic – A new long-term global supply chain strategy was implemented to help ensure patients received life-saving dialysis treatments. Over a 13-month review period, total treatments more than doubled and there were no occurrences of delivery interruption during the height of the pandemic.

Additionally, the following research related to the acute setting will be presented at the conference:

Human Factors Validation of the Tablo Hemodialysis System with Health Care Practitioners – As part of the largest human factors study ever performed on a hemodialysis device, clinicians performed 7,365 tasks with an observed use error rate of just 0.5%. Additionally, 100% of participants in the study said they could use Tablo safely and effectively.

– As part of the largest human factors study ever performed on a hemodialysis device, clinicians performed 7,365 tasks with an observed use error rate of just 0.5%. Additionally, 100% of participants in the study said they could use Tablo safely and effectively. Single Center Experience: Conversion from Conventional CRRT to Tablo Adaptive Dialysis – Tablo Adaptive Therapy compared to Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) improved nursing efficiency, reduced cost and increased patient time off dialysisat Covenant HealthCare.

– Tablo Adaptive Therapy compared to Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) improved nursing efficiency, reduced cost and increased patient time off dialysisat Covenant HealthCare. Comparison of Mid and Conventional Dialysate Flow in Critically Ill Patients Undergoing Intermittent Dialysis – Urea clearance targets were easily achieved on both Tablo, at a dialysate flow rate (Qd) of 300 ml/min, and conventional devices at a Qd of 600 ml/min at the Cleveland Clinic. When using a slightly larger dialyzer with a Qd of 300 ml/min, there was no statistical difference in observed clearance.

“Kidney disease restricts the freedom of many patients, and Tablo is changing lives by allowing people to decide when, where and how they want to dialyze. Our commitment to continuous clinical research is central to our commitment to improving kidney treatment, and making home dialysis a reality for more patients,” said Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Outset.

The abstracts can be read in their entirety on the Outset+Medical+clinical+evidence+page. Attendees are invited to visit the Outset booth (#1601) during the ASN meeting for more information.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

