Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), the platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking at scale, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before financial markets open on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Thursday, November 10, 2022

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: US/Canada: (833) 636-1319 or International: (412) 902-4286

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fofqk9ouz%3C%2Fb%3E and will also be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.PriorityCommerce.com

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until November 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and enter conference ID number 1085687. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.PriorityCommerce.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PriorityCommerce.com.

