Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced it will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results at 4:30 pm ET that same day. After opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public and may include forward-looking information. A replay of the webcast will be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed for approximately 30 days on the Company’s website: www.gambling.com%2Fcorporate%2Finvestors.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcast-eqs.com%2Fgamb20221117%2Fen U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 877-407-0890 International Dial In: +1 201-389-0918

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format within the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of September 30, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

