Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that hundreds of organizations worldwide, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Shannon Medical Center and Endress+Hauser selected its employee experience solutions in the third quarter of 2022 as companies look to attract and retain the best talent, increase employee engagement and improve productivity.

“Organizations can’t afford unexpected employee departures, especially with rising costs and a potential economic downturn, but it can be difficult to identify what priorities to focus on to make the biggest impact on employees’ likelihood to stay,” said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics president of products and engineering. “Qualtrics EmployeeXM enables leaders to understand specific areas of their employee experience that are working—and what needs to be improved—to make smarter decisions to retain their top talent.”

Inflationary pressures have continued to have an impact on employees, with a recent+Qualtrics+study finding 64% of workers saying it’s harder to pay for their living expenses than it was a year ago. As more than half of workers consider holding multiple jobs to pay for their living expenses, this presents an additional challenge for employers looking to keep their top-performing talent motivated and productive in their primary roles.

Uncertainty about when and how often workers will have to be in the office continues to be a persistent source of tension, burdening managers to enforce sometimes unpopular policies and manage teams from afar. Qualtrics+research shows managers and senior leaders are feeling more pressure at work—not only to produce results, but also to be more visible to company leadership, which may be pushing them to look for new jobs. Managers and senior leaders are more likely to look for a new job in the next six months than individual contributors and C-suite leaders.

Highlights from the third quarter include the following organizations choosing Qualtrics to better understand peoples’ emotion, effort and intent to create more personal and empathetic experiences:

One of the largest consumers of citizen data, the U.S. Census Bureau expanded its DesignXM program with additional capabilities to support its High Frequency, Rapid Response and Panel Management initiatives, as well as to support employee engagement and retention research. Stronger engagement with Census employees and external audiences will help Census to better understand the impact of the economy, employment, health and education on the country and residents.

Shannon Medical Center is an independent regional hospital based in San Angelo, Texas. Aiming to achieve a 5-star rating and gain national recognition, Shannon knew it needed an experience management platform that could accelerate its move away from a legacy solution, which was garnering stagnant scores, declining feedback response rates and non-actionable data. Shannon will connect customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) together on the Qualtrics XM platform to improve patient outcomes and loyalty, improve online reputation, reduce employee attrition rates, and increase overall revenue - starting with employee lifecycle and engagement pulses to begin connecting how EX impacts the patient experience.

Demand for measurement instruments, services and solutions for industrial process engineering has grown significantly since the start of the pandemic, and as a leader in this field, Swiss-based Endress+Hauser wanted to better understand its customers and employees so that it could better plan for its growth. Working with SAP and select partners, Qualtrics will be able to provide Endress+Hauser with a solution that makes the feedback they receive from both customers and employees more actionable, allowing them to make changes in real time to deliver excellent service and differentiate themselves from their competitors.

