Variety of options, including $0 premium plans, will be offered

CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in the Cleveland market for the first time two years ago, Cigna is expanding its MA presence there this year with choices that include plans with $0 premiums and attractive extra benefits, such as hearing, dental and vision benefits and financial wellness incentives. These plans will be available to Medicare-eligible customers during Medicare's Annual Election Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. They will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint to additional counties around Cleveland to give more residents access to simple, affordable, predictable Medicare Advantage plans," said Jamie Benedict, president for Cigna Medicare in Ohio.

Beginning this year, Cigna MA plans will be available in Mahoning, Portage, Stark and Trumbull counties.

Medicare Advantage plans are popular with people who qualify for Medicare because they include benefits that original Medicare does not.

A number of plans are offered to appeal to every lifestyle, budget and health status. These include: Cigna Preferred Medicare (HMO) and Cigna True Choice Medicare (PPO), both with $0 premium; Cigna Preferred Savings Medicare (HMO), with $0 premium and featuring a $100 rebate on the customer's Part B premium; Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare (HMO), with more robust benefits for a premium; Cigna TotalCare (HMO D-SNP), a plan for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid that includes a $50 monthly allowance for the purchase of healthy foods and $100 every three months for utility assistance, and Cigna True Choice Courage Medicare (PPO), which is a stand-alone Medicare Advantage plan that may be attractive to U.S. military veterans featuring $0 premium, a monthly $60 rebate on Medicare Part B premiums and a $300 annual allowance for people with certain chronic conditions to use for caring for a pet.

All plans also include the following:

$0 copay for in-person and virtual primary care and behavioral services when visiting an in-network provider

A fitness benefit, including a fitness tracker

Meal delivery following a hospital discharge

An allowance for certain over-the-counter (OTC) health-related purchases

The Healthy Today flex card, which can be used at participating retailers to redeem benefits and incentives, such as wellness incentives and OTC dollars

PPO plans provide coverage at out-of-network providers, giving customers more freedom and flexibility. Higher cost shares may apply.

Cigna continues to offer MA plans in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties. The company also offers Medicare Supplement plans and stand-alone prescription drug plans across all of Ohio.

For more details about Cigna's Medicare plans, please visit www.CignaMedicare.com.

