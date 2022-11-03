Signa Sports United (SSU), a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with businesses and brands in bike, tennis, outdoor, and team sports, announces its executive team will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas Outdoor Conference, November 15, 2022, Virtual. Management will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. Additionally, Alexander Johnstone, Group Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat scheduled for 11 am EST.

Please contact your salesperson at Exane BNP Paribas and Bank of America for additional information and to request a meeting with management.

