JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is deepening its relationship with Qatar Airways through the expansion of the airlines’ codeshare agreement. This expansion will allow JetBlue customers to enjoy unrivalled travel options between the United States and 11 new markets, in eight countries, across Africa and Asia via Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH). The JetBlue code is now available on flights between Doha and:

Accra, Ghana (ACC)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (ADD)

Alexandria, Egypt (HBE)

Bangkok, Thailand (BKK)

Cairo, Egypt (CAI)

Denpasar-Bali, Indonesia (DPS)

Harare, Zimbabwe (HRE)

Jakarta, Indonesia (CGK)

Khartoum, Sudan (KRT)

Phuket, Thailand (HKT)

Windhoek, Namibia (WDH)

These 11 new markets will be added to the 13 existing codeshare destinations already available to JetBlue customers within the Qatar Airways Network of Excellence in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“Together with Qatar Airways, we’re connecting more customers to more outstanding destinations, all while providing them with industry-leading experiences onboard our two airlines,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “Qatar Airways is already our top internationally-based partner for connecting customers across the Americas to its worldwide network, and as we continue to strengthen our relationship we’re giving travelers a variety of fresh choices for flying to new corners of the globe.”

This expanded codeshare agreement builds on the airlines’ partnership that first began in 2011. Qatar Airways passengers already benefit from access to more than 50 destinations across the JetBlue network, including the ability to book travels on JetBlue’s extensive options between the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America regions.

Customers also currently enjoy enhancements that link the carriers’ loyalty programs. TrueBlue® and Privilege Club members benefit from the ability to accrue TrueBlue points or Privilege Club Avios. In the future, those benefits will expand with the ability to redeem points on either carrier’s flights.

“Qatar Airways is excited to bring our codeshare partnership with JetBlue to our extensive global network, offering passengers seamless connectivity to over 150 destinations worldwide including premier destinations across Africa and Asia, said His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive. “For more than a decade, JetBlue has been an outstanding partner, and as we continue to deepen our ties we are committed to offering travellers effortless connections and unparalleled service. Both Qatar Airways and JetBlue have a strong commitment to excellence, and we look forward to further building our partnership.”

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was recently announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2022 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence having won the main prize for an unprecedented seventh time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022), while also being named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

