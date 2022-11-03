Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 after the market closes. Xponential Fitness management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-9716 and provide conference ID 13732449 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration. International callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779 and provide the same conference ID.

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com%2F. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available after the live presentation through November 24, 2022. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (International) and enter the pin number: 13732449. A replay of the webcast also will be available following the event, accessible in the Investor Relations section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com%2F.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 14 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated performance, including statement regarding the timing of earnings release for the third quarter of 2022. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and franchisees; our relationships with master franchisees and franchisees; difficulties and challenges in opening studios by franchisees; the ability of franchisees to generate sufficient revenues; risks relating to expansion into international markets; loss of reputation and brand awareness; material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2021 filed by Xponential Fitness with the SEC and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Xponential Fitness undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

