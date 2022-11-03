CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is excited to formally announce that submissions have opened for the second annual CoStar Impact Awards. The CoStar Impact Awards seek to identify and highlight commercial real estate projects and transactions that have had a signifcant influence in neighborhoods or submarkets accross 128 major international markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The awards will recognise exemplary projects and transactions completed in 2022, as selected by a panel of industry professionals drawn from each respective market.

Judges panels comprised of commercial real estate industry professionals will select winners from each market based on the following categories in the United States and Canada: Lease of the Year, Commercial Development of the Year, Multifamily Development of the Year, Redevelopment of the Year and Sale/Acquisition of the Year; and the following categories in the United Kingdom: Lease of the Year, Commercial Development of the Year and Sale/Acquisition of the Year. Judges will choose impactful and innovative projects that represent growth and diversification and overcame unique challenges in each market or submarket as winners. Award winners will receive a customized trophy, as well as promotion on the CoStar platform and marketing channels.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s CoStar Impact Awards, which will recognize and amplify the incredible accomplishments made in 2022 by real estate professionals across the US, Canada, and the UK,” said Lisa Ruggles, CoStar Group’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations.

Examples of winning submissions from 2021 include a $39 million sale and acquisition of two acres in Chicago’s booming Fulton Market area, a mixed-use apartment building featuring 1,600 apartment units, 70,000 square feet of office space and 30,000 square feet of retail in one of the biggest transit-oriented developments in Miami, and a $1.6 billion mega mixed-use project composed of nine sites totaling nearly 2 million square feet on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

In addition to a call for entries, CoStar Group is also searching for judges. To be considered for these roles, applicants must be a commercial real estate industry professional with deep knowledge of their respective market. If you fit these criteria and are interested in evaluating nominations, please email [email protected].

For those looking to submit their work for awards consideration, CoStar Group is now accepting submissions through their US%2FCanada+website and UK+website. Nominations will be accepted through January 31, 2023.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

