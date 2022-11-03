Thryv+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses, is excited to announce it has been selected as an Overall SaaS Award winner in the Marketing category for the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards.

“As our company continues to earn accolades, we continue to work harder to ensure our story is being told,” said Thryv’s Chief Product Officer Ryan Cantor. “When Thryv users recognize the value our platform provides small businesses, they recommend it to their peers – the best kind of marketing. That’s when we know we’re doing something right.”

Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, and 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria. As an indicator of APPEALIE’s SaaS Award selectivity, the Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).

"As the cloud continues to grow, user expectations are also growing. Our highly selective software award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences and results,” commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

For a full list of winners, click here.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

