Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) (“Pfizer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PFE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 26, 2022, Bloomberg reported that Pfizer is the target of an Italian probe claiming that the Company hid at least 1.2 billion euros in profit by transferring money to units in other countries, including the US and the Netherlands to avoid taxes on profits. The probe began in February and covers 2017 through 2019.

If you purchasedPfizer securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005327/en/