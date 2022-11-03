Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (“Seagate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 26, 2022, before the market opened, Seagate disclosed that it has been warned by the federal government that it may have violated export control laws by selling hard drives to a customer on the trade blacklist, which is reportedly China-based Huawei.

On this news, Seagate’s stock fell $4.61, or 7.9%, to close at $53.39 on October 26, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Seagate securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005322/en/