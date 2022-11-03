SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy ( UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today released the “ 2023 Workplace Learning Trends Report .” This annual study identifies the top three trends essential for organizations building a learning culture, as well as the most in-demand business, technical and personal skills leveraged by learners on Udemy’s enterprise learning solution, Udemy Business .

“Business leaders play an essential role in helping their employees build the skills they need to improve current business operations while also maintaining a company’s competitiveness in the job market,” said Melissa Daimler, Chief Learning Officer at Udemy. “However, to become a true learning organization, companies must do more than simply offer training programs. Leading learning organizations also clearly communicate with employees about the purpose for learning and outcomes they hope to achieve.”

Udemy identified three essential learning trends that can help organizations attract and retain top talent:

Promoting continuous learning and aligning the learning strategy with the organization’s culture can help improve employee engagement and combat quiet quitting. Remaining agile by enabling employees to learn in the flow of work will help ensure readiness as the pace of innovation continues to accelerate. Implementing a varied strategy for learning delivery will help take entire organizations and every learner into account.



This year’s report also highlights top skills in demand across employee learning activity areas which include business, technical and personal skills. In fact, 2022 saw a 49% annual increase in time spent learning technical skills.

For top-consumed technical skills, cloud computing skills remain a primary area of focus with topics related to Amazon Web Services (AWS) claiming four of the top 10 most-consumed skills. Skills and solutions for data analysis and security also ranked high among the surging technical skills.

Databricks (increased 2161%)

System design interview (increased 1012%)

5G (increased 643%)



The most commonly consumed business skills fell within the categories of communication and leadership, with significant consumption growth among the following courses:

Customer experience management (increased 449%)

Nonverbal communication (increased 268%)

Business communication (increased 211%)



When it comes to personal skills, employees are setting themselves up for global leadership and workplace resilience. Many of the top personal growth skills reflect employees’ desire to manage stressors better, including the burnout which so many are feeling.

Consciousness (increased 825%)

Job search (increased 495%)

Self-esteem (increased 105%)



Udemy currently provides flexible and effective skills training to more than 12,500 organizations –– spanning dozens of industries around the world –– and over 12 million learners in the United States and Canada.

To read the full report, click here . For further information on Udemy Business, please visit https://business.udemy.com/ .

Methodology

Udemy analyzed data from thousands of Udemy Business learners globally, including total consumption across all course topics from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, as well as how it compared to the previous year’s findings (July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021).

About Udemy

Udemy ( UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building . Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.