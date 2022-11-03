Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened greenfield locations in Leitchfield, Kentucky and Hampton, Virginia.

The Hampton, VA branch expands the Beacon OTC® network service to residential and commercial customers in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News-Williamsburg market. It is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT® products.

The Leitchfield, KY branch is specifically designed, stocked, staffed, and equipped to serve lumberyard, building supply and home center customers in predominantly rural markets.

“These new locations bring additional service to both our coastal and rural customers in the South. Our teams of building materials experts are trained to serve each market’s needs and help customers grow their businesses by saving time and operating more efficiently,” explained Munroe Best, Beacon’s South Division President.

These branch openings add to Beacon’s organic growth investments that are part of its Ambition+2025 strategy.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The Company operates over 450 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005739/en/