Kia America recognized for commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion within the automotive industry

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive News has announced the 2022 Notable Champions of Diversity award winners and included among them is Sophia Cavalli, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) & Social Responsibility Sr. Manager, at Kia America. Automotive News selected 18 executives in the industry who have demonstrated their commitment to improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry and in their local communities. Sophia was selected amongst those working in auto manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, retail, finance, technology and mobility.

"It is an honor to be included among the Automotive News 2022 Champions of Diversity award recipients," said Cavalli. "While there is important work ahead, it's exciting to see the gains we are making. We believe that every individual that works for Kia should have the ability to reach their fullest potential and achieve their goals - this extends to our partners as well. Our work towards Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion continues daily."

Under Cavalli's leadership, Kia has implemented new programs and wide-ranging investments to embed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) into business and operation practices across the enterprise. Kia's commitment extends to workforce diversity, learning and development programs, and community initiatives.

Kia has also expanded scholarships awards for more than 600 students of color with community partners the United Negro College Fund, Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, American Indian Services, and Korean American Scholarship Foundation and partnerships. Local partnerships extend to school districts and universities for low-income and students of color initiatives. Other highlights include the expansion of Corporate Giving across Kia's national footprint with local community organizations serving communities of color and underrepresented and underserved individuals.

"Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion impacts every area of our business from the design of vehicles, the make-up of all our teams, and the sale of our vehicles, to our customers. I look forward to seeing the additional progress that Sophia will champion towards our goals in the coming year," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

Outside of her work at Kia America, Ms. Cavalli co-developed the first Women in Manufacturing Week in partnership with the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Association, the only national and global trade association dedicated to providing year-round support to women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. The first-of-its-kind WiM Week resulted in events and learning opportunities to celebrate women in manufacturing.

