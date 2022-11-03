JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) Chairman, President and CEO William A. Hartman and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, interviewed on "The Street Reports," speaking about significant milestones which their research demonstrated, how it could revolutionize the healthcare sector and the potential effects it could have on the treatment of numerous diseases.

Listen here: https://thestreetreports.com/the-street-reports-podcast-features-halberd-corporations-otc-halb-ceo-william-hartman-and-chief-technology-officer-dr-mitchell-s-felder-listen-now/

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

