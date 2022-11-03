To support Spanish-speaking customers in identifying the bill-assistance and energy-management support they may need, ComEd has made its Smart+Assistance+Manager (SAM) available in Spanish.

SAM is an online self-service tool that helps families and individuals more easily access financial-assistance and energy-savings options that are available to them, based on their household information such as energy usage and billing history. Customers who create an online account with ComEd through the “My Account” tool can log in while using SAM to get a list of eligible programs more tailored to their needs.

“ComEd remains committed to enabling all customers access their account information anywhere and on their own time – especially the assistance they need to keep the lights on at their homes and businesses,” said Melissa+Washington, ComEd's chief customer officer and senior vice president of customer operations. “Offering our SAM tool in Spanish helps to remove the language barrier that will help our Spanish-speaking customers access information in the language with which they are most comfortable.”

SAM matches customers with the payment-assistance+programs they may be eligible for – including deferred-payment arrangements and financial-assistance options like Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – then provides guidance and links to apply. SAM also provides ways to control energy costs through energy-efficiency+offerings, including free home energy assessments and discounts on energy-saving products.

Customers interested in accessing this free tool can visit es.ComEd.com%2FSAM.

Assistance Options Available through SAM

Financial-assistance programs like the %3Cb%3ELow-Income+Home+Energy+Assistance+Program%3C%2Fb%3E (LIHEAP) and ComEd’s Supplemental Arrearage Reduction Program (SARP), which is available to ComEd residential customers who qualified to receive energy-assistance benefits from LIHEAP.

and ComEd’s which is available to ComEd residential customers who qualified to receive energy-assistance benefits from LIHEAP. A flexible deferred payment arrangement of up to 12 months for eligible residential customers with a past-due balance. Make a down payment on the amount owed, and the balance is paid through installments in addition to your regular monthly bill.

of up to 12 months for eligible residential customers with a past-due balance. Make a down payment on the amount owed, and the balance is paid through installments in addition to your regular monthly bill. Budget billing, which provides a predictable monthly payment based on your electricity usage from the last 12 months.

which provides a predictable monthly payment based on your electricity usage from the last 12 months. Flexible payment options like extensions on a customer’s due date by 21 calendar days.

like extensions on a customer’s due date by 21 calendar days. High-usage alerts, which enable customers to receive alerts when their usage is trending higher than normal to help manage overall energy use, and energy-management tips to help customers manage energy use to save money now and on future energy bills.

which enable customers to receive alerts when their usage is trending higher than normal to help manage overall energy use, and to help customers manage energy use to save money now and on future energy bills. %3Cb%3EEnergy-efficiency+offerings%3C%2Fb%3E, including services and incentives designed for income-eligible residential customers, that can help reduce energy use now and in the long term.

To further support eligible, low-income residential customers struggling to pay their electric bills, ComEd no longer assesses late-payment fees or deposits. The energy company also no longer assesses additional fees for any customers when they use a credit card, debit card, or electronic check when paying their ComEd bills month to month. And, to offer more convenience, all customers can pay their ComEd bill with PayPal. More information on each of these options is available at ComEd.com%2FPay.

