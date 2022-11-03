SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI).

OneMeta AI announced today that Alessandro Balzarelli has joined its Board of Advisors.

Saul Leal, CEO, stated, "We are honored that Alessandro has agreed to be the first advisor to join OneMeta's advisory board. Alessandro has been with Microsoft for approximately 25 years and currently is Director of Innovation Acceleration, Industry Solutions Customer Innovation Group. As Director he oversees and focuses on accelerating innovation from early validation, establishing processes to transform new IP from real world engagements into worldwide solutions. This includes accelerating innovation adoption for strategic opportunities and building a strong pipeline of innovation business scenarios and solutions with appropriate partners."

Saul, continued "Alessandro brings many years of worldwide experience in taking new innovated technology and introducing it for real world opportunities. We feel his experience and advice will help expand our existing simultaneous translation products and our soon to be announced next generation real time simultaneous translation products to faster worldwide acceptance and adoption. It is not every day that someone with Alessandro's resume agrees to work with a young company with world changing technology."

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday communication problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

