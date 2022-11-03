BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent paper published earlier this month in Nature Scientific Reports, researchers at the National Institutes of Health conducted what may be the largest technical assessment to date of the 7K SomaScan® Platform to measure its performance and to support the platform’s growing community of users. The researchers found the platform’s extensive proteome coverage, sensitivity and consistently low variability to be particular strengths, and describe these strengths as key advantages over other proteomic approaches.



As part of the study, the NIH researchers performed proteomic profiling on a total of 2,050 plasma samples across 22 plates from 102 human subjects. The research team found the SomaScan Platform to have high sensitivity. During the study researchers found that only seven of the 7,000 proteins on the SomaScan Platform were signaling below their estimated limit of detection.

The NIH research team emphasized the opportunities offered by the SomaScan Platform, highlighting the growth of the platform over the years to its current coverage of 7,000 proteins, as well as the consistently low variability it delivers. The authors concluded that the platform could be used in several different ways including biomarker discovery and learning about biological processes in response to disease or treatment; as a diagnostic tool for determining which patients need the most immediate treatment; and uncovering the complex relationship between the genome and proteome.

“The SomaScan Platform is a powerful tool for biomarker discovery across a range of diseases and conditions,” said SomaLogic Chief Medical Officer Steve Williams. “Without missing values, relative concentrations measured in experimental samples in this study turned out to be significantly higher than background for almost the entire menu of our SOMAmers – an indication of remarkable sensitivity. We agree with the manuscript’s claim that this is a major departure from all antibody-based and most other proteomic assays.”

Researchers at the NIH have used the SomaScan Platform since the time the assay covered 1,100 proteins. In 2015 and 2017, teams at the NIH assessed the technical features of the 1.1k and 1.3k SomaScan Platform and published their findings. The NIH team conducted the technical assessment of the 7k platform to serve as a technical reference for future studies.

“We are constantly growing and improving our platform and these studies are important from the standpoint of validating its accuracy and giving us areas of focus for refining it,” says SomaLogic Chief Technology Officer Jason Cleveland. “This independent technical assessment gives us confidence in the direction of the SomaScan Platform to be a driving force for basic, translational and clinical research communities.”

SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run more than 550,000 samples to date.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

