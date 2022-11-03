VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") ( TSXV:FREQ, Financial) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), a Canadian Wellness Company, announces an October 31st launch date for NIKKI, a Frequency Deliver System that supports recovery from wellness and performance issues while you sleep.

Bioenergetics-based NIKKI emits frequencies that help restore cellular function within the body's network of37 trillion cells.NIKKI works at night to overcome physical and emotional trauma experienced during the day. In daytime mode, NIKKI offers a range of frequencies chosen to complement the day's issues and activities; from a stressful meeting to running a half-marathon.

A recent study showed that 73% of all users in a beta test showed significant improvement in mood, energy, and overall wellness during the trial. Learn more at www.WeAreNikki.com and preview Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy's research findings and presentation on NIKKI.

Reservations for an initial run of 5,000NIKKI devices are being taken at www.WeAreNikki.com, with delivery scheduled for November.

FREmedica spokesperson, Nicole Sullivan, comments that "NIKKI is a breakthrough entry in the wellness market. While other wearables record data on wellness, NIKKI actually improves it. They track, NIKKI acts."

A $250 NIKKI early-adopter pre-release includes the NIKKI Gold package, with the device, lifetime access to the Night-Time frequency package and a one-year subscription to the Energy Boost, Stress and Anxiety, Pain Relief and Travel frequency programs at a savings of $120.

Special offer ends December 1, 2022, when retail pricing goes into effect with a $10 monthly subscription for the additional frequencies.

To secure the special launch pricing and reserve a unit, customers are encouraged to visit www.WeAreNikki.com immediately to secure their spot in line.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, the company is focused on the development and commercialization of a Frequency Delivery System that you wear, to markets worldwide, delivering specialized programs designed for health and wellness as well as performance enhancement. NIKKI is the fifth-generation Frequency Delivery System released by the Company. It is the third wearable technology created by the Company, initially to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. This wearable technology combined with the frequencies is the result of years of development and experimentation with the latest in bio-energetic technology.

www.WeAreNikki.com

www.Fremedica.com

www.FrequencyExchangeCorp.com

For more information, please contact:

Frequency Exchange Corp. FREmedica Technologies Inc. Stephen Davis Nicole Sullivan CEO &Director President 250-732-7170 [email protected]

