CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) will host an Investor Day starting at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in New York City. A live webcast of the Investor Day, including presentation materials, will be accessible through Nucor's investor relations website at nucor.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the live presentations.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Institutional investors wishing to attend in person may contact [email protected] to receive registration details.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-provides-webcast-details-for-upcoming-investor-day-301661440.html

