VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV:TECT; OTCQB:TETOF; FSE:T15B) ("Tectonic" or the "Company") is excited to announce that strategic shareholder, Crescat Capital ("Crescat"), in association with renowned geologist, Dr. Quinton Hennigh, is anchoring a C$2,000,000 non-brokered private placement of units issued by Tectonic.

The Offering

The Company is conducting a non-brokered private placing of up to 25,000,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.08 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each unit is comprised of one common share of Tectonic and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for a common share at an exercise price of C$0.12 and will expire two years from the closing date of the private placement.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Flat Gold Project ("Flat") and for general working capital. Closing is subject to customary conditions, including the conditional acceptance of the TSXV. All securities issuable under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

About Crescat

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, which deploys tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's investment goals are to provide industry-leading absolute, and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks, and they apply their investment process across a mix of asset classes and strategies. Crescat is taking activist stakes in the precious metals exploration industry today as one of its key macro themes.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the Company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery, and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont) for C$520 million in 2016. Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies.

Whether at home or at work, the Tectonic team is grounded on the following core values: passion, integrity, patience, focus, perseverance, honesty, fairness, accountability, respect and a play big mindset. The Company works for its shareholders and is committed to creating value for them.

