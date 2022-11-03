PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC PINK:GMPR) today announced they have received purchase orders for their gluten-free Gourmet Pizza Fusion "Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time" (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GMPR) frozen pizzas from employee owned Buehler's Fresh Foods 14 Grocery Stores. Buehler's northeast Ohio locations will receive their delivery of Pizza Fusion Pizzas over the next couple of weeks.

Buehler's Fresh Foods Grocery Stores (since 1929) was a four generation family owned Gourmet grocery store chain with 13 locations throughout northeast Ohio. Founder Ed Buehler operated on an emphasis on customer service, free delivery, garden fresh produce and a clean, friendly grocery store atmosphere. In 2017, the parent company decided to sell the existing 13 locations to all 2,100 employees. The Buehler's believed that selling to their own employees was the best way to assure the continuation of the innovative and creative spirit that has made the Ohio grocery store chain a pacesetter for independent grocers nationwide.

Duane L. Audo head of Business Development for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, "Our team traveled to Wooster Ohio where we cooked & presented our Pizza Fusion gluten-free pizzas for their executive team in April. Their immediate response was 'yes' to carrying all 3 pizzas in 4 of locations as a trial, and after 5 months of great sales, they have decided to carry the Pizza Fusion pizzas in all 14 locations! Our demo and marketing teams will be working closely with Buehler's mangers to make sure our pizzas are sampled by their many valued customers and are slotted in highly visible locations throughout their stores."

"Buehler's is a fantastic employee-owned grocery store chain and is perfect place for us to sell our Gourmet gluten-free Pizza Fusion Pizzas," said Jim Vowler, CEO of Gourmet Provisions.

When asked about the timing of the first Black Rock location, Vowler stated, "We anticipate the investors to wire the necessary funds to us by Monday, October 31st and will close on the Tampa location shortly thereafter. Our team puts out weekly information on Twitter and we will give updates on this progress there and a full detailed press release once the funding is complete."

We also invite our customers and shareholders to follow us at our corporate Twitter account @GourmetProvInt where we give weekly updates."

Here is a full description of our three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas available at 250+ grocery stores near you:

The "Four Cheese" Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The "Founders Pie" Pizza is topped with our custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

"The Vegan" Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new "The Vegan" pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR's Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more.

The company has four wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House & PopsyCakes, has a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products, distribution agreement with Cousin T's and multiple purchase agreements to buy 3 existing Florida Black Rock Steak Bar & Grill's.

Black Rock Bar & Grill (GMPR has signed multiple purchase agreements to acquire 3 existing Black Rock Bar & Grill locations in Florida, we anticipate funding the first location by 10/31)

Where the Sizzle all Began

It all started on October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded-community.

Black Rock Bar & Grill opened its doors and brought with it a dining experience unlike any other. By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become.

With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. Voted the #1 steakhouse in Michigan for three consecutive years, the family in 2013 entered a nationwide competition to be named "America's Next Top Restaurant Franchise" and won first place! Today, Black Rock is expanding across the nation. We are home grown, and soon to be nationally known.

Steak COOKED TO perfection BY YOU

Welcome to Black Rock Bar & Grill, an award-winning steakhouse specializing in Certified Angus Beef ® steaks served and cooked to perfection by you on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock. Our concept ensures that every bite is just as hot and juicy as the first, and is always cooked just the way you like it!

This method of cooking is the newest phenomenon in the culinary world. It creates a memorable dining experience, making Black Rock the ideal restaurant for special occasions, as well as for everyday dining with friends and family.

WHY EAT ORDINARY, WHEN YOU CAN EAT ON A ROCK?!

Visit Black Rock Bar & Grill website: https://www.blackrockrestaurants.com/

About Terrence Williams & Cousin T's:

Growing up in foster care, I always dreamed about big family gatherings around the breakfast table with grandma in the kitchen cooking up a big family breakfast. As a kid, I could almost smell that intoxicating aroma of those delicious hot and fluffy pancakes smothered in butter and warm maple syrup. I always told myself that one day I would make those fabulous pancakes, and as an adult, I have cultivated my love for cooking and my passion for food into my Cousin T's collection. It is my hope that there are many family conversations, laughs and lasting memories made as a result of families and loved ones joining together to eat Cousin T's pancakes. So quit reading and gather around the table and enjoy a good helping of American old-fashioned family values and a yummy and hearty meal because that's what Cousin T's is all about!

Terrence K. Williams is an actor, entrepreneur and comedian, with a passion to perform. Terrence is also one of the hottest viral internet sensations, with an online following of over a million fans! Terrence was born and raised in Oklahoma City, where he spent the first 15 years of his life growing up as a child of the system, in and out of foster-care homes.

After a long day at work, Terrence decided to push the "public" button on his videos and the next day his normal 2 views turned into over 42 million views. Terrence has since dedicated his platform and comedic career to improving the lives of underprivileged children everywhere.

Visit Terrence's Official Website:

https://TerrenceKWilliams.com

Jose Madrid Salsa "The Healthy Fundraiser" has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada, now in 100+ grocery stores throughout Ohio.

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi-award winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company's motto "Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!" Now selling its Gourmet Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas in 250+ grocery stores in 5 different states.

PopsyCakes "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel's popular show "The Five" and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Christopher Street Products "Supporting the LGBT Community" sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick (exciting full details in a press release soon).

