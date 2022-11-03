Box office soars an unprecedented 82% after its third week in theaters as Terrifier 2 Goes Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 /In its third week in theaters, Cinedigm's release of Terrifier 2 saw its week-over-week box office performance climb 82%, bringing its cumulative box office to more than $5.5 Million.Due to this strong box office and positive word of mouth, Terrifier 2will nearly double its release to more than 1,500 screens for Halloween weekend. In addition, due to fan demand, Terrifier 2 has finally made its way to Canadian cinemas this Friday.

Other key release facts:

The film's week-over-week box office grew 82%, the highest ever 3rd week percentage increase for a wide release film (600+ theaters), per Boxofficemojo.com.

Per-screen average revenue increased a stellar 58% week over week, driven by strong word of mouth and press.

Per-screen average ranked fourth among all wide releases for the week, handily beating the per-screen average for Halloween Ends and only $150 behind Smile.

Terrifier 2 boasts an 90% Critics score and 85% Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Per IMDB, Terrifier 2 is currently the third most-searched film in the world out of over 600,000 movies on the site, only behind massive studio films Black Adam and Halloween Ends. The original Terrifier film is also trending, ranking at number eight.

is currently the out of over 600,000 movies on the site, only behind massive studio films and . The original Terrifier film is also trending, ranking at number eight. Per Google Trends, over the last week Terrifier 2 is the most searched for wide-release horror movie on Google, besting massive studio films like Halloween Ends, Smile, and Barbarian. The film is also the most searched for horror film in 47 of 50 US states.

The movie even found its way onto Stephen King's radar with the "IT" author Tweeting that Terrifier 2 is "grossin' you out old-school." And, The New York Times even discussed how Terrifier 2 became "the little horror movie that could" while calling it "the most talked about horror movie this Halloween."

"Terrifier 2 is special for one particular reason - it's fan-driven. With very limited marketing dollars, this was a grassroots, word-of-mouth campaign, and done for the love of the film and the genre," said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting. "This is a unique moment in horror history, a terrifying Cinderella story you could say, in which we unleashed an uncut 138-minute slasher epic into cinemas across the country."

Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Networks and Chief Strategy Officer for Cinedigm, adds: "Genre-defining films like Terrifier 2 come around once in a generation, and the audiences are seeing what we saw when we saw Damien Leone's film for the first time: the new face of horror. Our model of connecting enthusiastic, die-hard audiences with uncompromising, fan-centric creators is clearly working, and we look forward to scaring and shocking more audiences in the weeks, months and years to come."

The ultra-gory, indie slasher film from Writer/Director Damien Leone (All Hallows' Eve, Terrifier), welcomes back David Howard Thornton as the demonic killer, Art the Clown, and introduces Lauren LaVera as Sienna, who is being hailed as the next Final Girl. Also returning is Samantha Scaffidi who reprises her role as Victoria Heyes, with horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho also making appearances.

Following his gruesome demise in the first film, a sinister presence has brought Art the Clown back to life to rein terror on the residents of Miles County in Terrifier 2. On Halloween night, he returns to the unassuming town and sets his sights on fresh prey: a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively.

Head on over to www.Terrifier2TheMovie.com for current listings or check Fandango to get Terrifier 2 tickets near you.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/6KkONLf_ZKU

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visitcinedigm.com.

ABOUT SCREAMBOX

Stream. Scream. Repeat. Started by fans for fans, Screambox delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won't find anywhere else and visit www.screambox.com for more information.

