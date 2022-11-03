TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results for 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to discuss its Q3 2022 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Dial-in Number: Toll Free (877) 545-0320 | Conference ID: 624678

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and seventeen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

[email protected]

